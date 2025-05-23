Timberwolves open as home underdogs for Game 3 against Thunder
With a 2-0 deficit in the series, the Timberwolves' backs are against the wall as they head back to Minnesota in the Western Conference Finals. FanDuel Sportsbook has released betting odds for Game 3, and the Wolves have opened as 2.5-point underdogs.
If the Wolves close as betting underdogs, Game 3 would mark the first time they haven't been favored to win at the Target Center this postseason. They were home underdogs only five times in the regular season, two of which came against the Thunder.
Minnesota compiled a 2-3 straight-up record when they were betting underdogs at home in the regular season. They lost to the Celtics and Cavaliers, but beat the Nuggets in January. The other two instances came in February against the Thunder, and the Wolves won on the 15th by 15 points, as 9.5-point underdogs. They lost 10 days later by seven points, as nine-point underdogs on the 23rd.
The Thunder were heavy favorites in both Games 1 and 2 of this year's Western Conference Finals, so it's not a shock they remain favored in Game 3. The series-long odds continue to shift in OKC's favor, now as -3000 favorites. The Wolves are 13-1 to win the series, which gives them an implied probability of 7.14% to advance to the NBA Finals.
