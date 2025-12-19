Announcers revealed for Wolves-Thunder national streaming game Friday night

Friday night's Western Conference Finals rematch between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder will get the national spotlight on Amazon Prime, but it will still have local vibes for Wolves fans.

That's because the play-by-play announcer for the Amazon Prime broadcast is Michael Grady, who, of course, works as Minnesota's primary play-by-play voice on FanDuel Sports Network North. He'll be joined by Brent Barry as the lead analyst, and sideline reporter Allie Clifton.

FanDuel Sports Network North will also broadcast the game, with Alan Horton sitting in Grady's typical chair alongside analyst Jim Petersen.

This is the second season the Wolves have had to split up the television announcing duties, which is the result of Grady being promoted to the national stage with Amazon Prime, NBC/Peacock, and ESPN. Last season, Grady worked a handful of ESPN games in addition to his FanDuel Sports Network North gig. This season, he's only working about one-third of the Wolves' games locally, while spending more time doing national games.

When Grady is on the TV call, Horton does his usual solo duties on the radio (KFAN FM 100.3 and iHeartMedia Minneapolis) — a job he's held for the past 18 seasons in Minnesota. When Horton moves to the TV side, his calls with Petersen are simulcast to the radio.

More importantly, Friday night's game is another litmus test for the Wolves, who are 2-8 against teams with winning records so far this season. On the flip side, they're 15-2 against teams that are below .500 this season.

Oklahoma City leads the NBA with a 25-2 record, and its two losses were each by two points: a 121-119 loss at Portland on Nov. 5, and a 111-109 loss versus San Antonio in the NBA Cup semifinals last Saturday. The Thunder responded by pounding the Clippers 122-101 on Thursday night,

The Wolves lost at Oklahoma City 113-105 on Nov. 26. That is the only game they've played this season since OKC whipped the Wolves in five games of last season's conference finals.

Anthony Edwards is questionable with "right foot maintenance." He's missed the last three games because of an undisclosed foot injury, but there is optimism that he'll play Friday night. The only other injury of note is to Mike Conley, who will miss a fourth straight game due to right Achilles tendinopathy.

Friday's game doesn't get started until after 8:30 p.m. CT.

