Timberwolves reveal schedule, TV channel for first 4 summer league games

The first opportunity to see Joan Beringer and Rocco Zikarsky in Wolves uniforms will come on July 10.

Will Ragatz

Jul 22, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Miami Heat guard Isaiah Stevens (50) dribbles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center.
Jul 22, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Miami Heat guard Isaiah Stevens (50) dribbles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
The Timberwolves have announced the dates, times, and TV channels for their first four games at this year's NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas.

  • Thursday 7/10 vs. New Orleans at 2:30 pm CT on ESPN2
  • Saturday 7/12 vs. Denver at 9:00 pm CT on NBATV
  • Tuesday 7/15 vs. Detroit at 3:30 pm CT on NBATV
  • Wednesday 7/16 vs. Phoenix at 4:00 pm CT on NBATV

So the first opportunity to see the new draft picks, 18-year-old centers Joan Beringer and Rocco Zikarsky, will arrive in less than two weeks. And while it is during a workday, the Wolves' first game of the summer will be broadcast on national TV.

Who else will join Beringer and Zikarsky in Vegas? It feels quite safe to assume that Rob Dillingham, last year's No. 8 overall pick, will be there. Perhaps Terrence Shannon Jr. as well, although Shannon — who turns 25 in about a month — might be entirely too good for that level of competition. It'll also be interesting to see if 2023 draftees Jaylen Clark and Leonard Miller are there. Maybe Tristen Newton, who spent last season on a two-way deal with Minnesota?

Additionally, there will be other young tryout players on the team. One player Tim Connelly mentioned the Wolves are trying to get on their Summer League team is Irish-born point guard CJ Fulton, who averaged 7.8 points and 6.5 assists last season for College of Charleston.

The opener on July 10 will feature Dillingham, Beringer, and Zikarsky going against Pelicans rookies Jeremiah Fears, Derik Queen, and Micah Peavy. That should be pretty fun.

