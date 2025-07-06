Timberwolves' role in historic 7-team Kevin Durant trade revealed
It was reported on Thursday that Minnesota could be inolved in the first ever NBA trade involving seven-team. ESPN Insider Shams Charania confirmed the details on Sunday, which officially lands the Wolves, Rocco Zikarsky, and two more future second-round picks.
The record breaking deal revolved around future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant heading to the Rockets.
The Wolves' involvement began on Day 2 of this year's NBA Draft when they traded the top pick of the second round, which became Rasheer Fleming, to the Phoenix Suns. Minnesota acquired two future second-round picks and the 36th pick, which became Adou Thiero, whom they traded to the Lakers in exchange for the 45th pick, who became Zikarsky and cash.
Overall, Minnesota's involvement is pretty insignificant. Tim Connelly and the front office turned the 31st overall pick into Zikarsky, two future second-round picks, and cash. Zikarsky wasn't on their official Summer League roster announcement, but this deal makes things official.
With the new salary cap restrictions it will be interesting to see whether or not mega trades like this become the norm as teams look to circumvent the cap.