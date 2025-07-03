Takeaways from Timberwolves' Summer League roster announcement
The Timberwolves will officially begin NBA Summer League in one week against the New Orleans Pelicans on July 10. They unveiled their 2025 roster on Thursday, so let's break down what could be a fun summer for Minnesota's young core.
Is Terrence Shannon Jr. too good for Summer League?
TSJ is one of 14 players expected to represent Minnesota this summer, but he will turn 25 at the end of the month. It's not abnormal for a second-year player like Shannon Jr. to participate in Summer League, but there aren't 25-year-olds in the Las Vegas event. It will be interesting to monitor how much he plays, but after averaging 9.3 points per game in the Western Conference Finals, it's fair to expect him to dominate. He also announced that he will be changing his jersey number from 00 to 1.
No Rocco Zikarsky
Minnesota's second-round pick was notably left off Thursday's announcement. According to multiple reports, it's because the Wolves' draft night deals have not yet been made official by the NBA. It still sounds like Zikarsky is expected to play in Summer League; there might just be a few last boxes that need to be checked.
Related: Wolves' involvement in reported 7-team mega trade possibility appears minimal
Potential breakout stars
It's fun to see some of Minnesota's normal roster players compete, but the Summer League is usually a time for unheralded players to prove they belong on an NBA roster. There are a few interesting players from their G-League system, the Iowa Wolves, but I'll be watching Amari Bailey and Babacar Sane as two potential breakout stars.
The start of a make-or-break year for Leonard Miller
Miller was drafted with the 33rd overall pick in 2023, and he has played in just 30 games. We just saw Minnesota move on from former second-round pick Josh Minott, after he failed to crack the rotation. He's only 21 years old, and the Wolves will have a team option on his contract next offseason, but he might need to start showing something to remain in the Wolves' long-term plans.