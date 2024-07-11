Top storylines for Timberwolves at Summer League
The Timberwolves begin Summer League play Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN2 against the New Orleans Pelicans. After making a splash in last month's NBA Draft, it will be an opportunity for some of their top young players to prove they deserve a spot in the rotation next season.
Can Terrence Shannon Jr. earn a spot in the rotation?
Rob Dillingham stole the headlines when the Timberwolves traded up to pick No. 8 for their point guard of the future, but he seems to already have a place in the rotation. Minnesota added Shannon Jr. from Illinois with their second first-round pick. He will turn 25 by the end of the month and he might be the more NBA-ready out of the two. With a dominant showing in Las Vegas, he could show that he should leap Leonard Miller, Josh Minott or even P.J. Dozier for minutes next season.
Who is second-year guard Jaylen Clark?
Hailing from UCLA, Clark has been an often talked-about name amongst die-hard Wolves fans. After getting selected with the No. 53 overall pick in last year's NBA Draft, he missed all of his rookie season while rehabbing from a torn Achilles. Listed at 6-foot-4, he was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year in his final season at UCLA. This summer will be his first chance to showcase his true skills at a professional level.
Will Josh Minott look like a year 3 veteran?
In 2022, the Wolves took Minott with the No. 45 pick as a fun long-term project. He will turn 22 in November, but he is now entering his third year in the NBA and third year playing in the Summer League. After Kyle Anderson was dealt to the Warriors this offseason, there are 22.6 minutes per game available at the three/four position. With a big performance early, Minnesota could shut down Minott and he could compete with Joe Ingles for a spot in the rotation next season.
How big of a jump will Leonard Miller take?
Leonard Miller, the No. 33 overall pick in the 2023 draft, is in a very similar situation to Minott, but a whole year younger. He did well in the G-League last season, averaging 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. With a few big performances this summer, it could force Minnesota to find a spot for him in the rotation in 2024-25.
Two-Way players: Daishen Nix/Jesee Edwards
The Timberwolves recently announced the official signing of Daishen Nix and Jesse Edwards on two-way contracts. Nix will turn 23 in February, but he returns to the team after spending last season on the same contract. Edwards comes in as an undrafted free agent from West Virginia. Seeing the potential of both players as long-term projects will be a fun storyline to follow.