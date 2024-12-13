Trade idea sending Julius Randle to Houston is mocked by Rockets analyst
Some of the wackest ideas known to man can be found via Bleacher Report's fake trade stories, and while the idea itself isn't worth your time, the reaction from our friends over at Houston Rockets On SI deserves a mention.
The bogus trade idea, which anyone with a crumb of basketball knowledge floating around in their brain could see, suggests the Timberwolves should trade Julius Randle to the Rockets for Jabari Smith, Steven Adams, Jeff Green and a 2026 second-round pick.
If that trade offer were presented to Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly, he would agree to it in a heartbeat and pack Randle's bags, drive him to the airport and send a chopper to Houston to pick up Smith and the others. It's a no-brainer trade if you're the Wolves, and as our Rockets On SI friends say, it's a "silly" idea from the Rockets' viewpoint.
"Trading any one of Houston's young players would be silly to do at this point. The Rockets are 17-8 and in second place in the Western Conference with them while the Wolves have clearly regressed with Randle, so why would Houston want to make this deal?" writes Jeremy Brener.
"The Rockets are better off seeing how far this young core can get them in the playoffs before trying to replace some youth with experience."
Technically, according to ESPN's trade machine, the deal works. Minnesota would be shedding Randle's $33 million salary while taking back about $30 million. The Wolves, because they are over the second apron of the NBA's luxury tax, cannot take back more salary then they part with.
Smith is 21 years old and in his third season after being selected third overall in the 2022 draft. He's 6-foot-11 and has tremendous defensive upside.
Adams and Green are on expiring contracts, which are extremely valuable considering Houston can let them walk after the season and use the $20 million they would save in free agency.
It's a terrible trade idea that Houston would never agree to. Everyone but B/R can see that.