NBA Trade Idea Sends Timberwolves' Julius Randle to Rockets
The Houston Rockets are considered to be a buyer on the trade market, which means many stars that could be traded have been linked to them in rumors.
The latest player to fit the criteria is Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle, who has one year left on his contract after being traded by the New York Knicks in September.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz suggests a deal that would send Randle to the Rockets for Jabari Smith Jr., Steven Adams, Jeff Green and a 2026 second-round pick.
"Randle, a Texas native, would be an upgrade over Smith in the starting lineup and help balance out the team's young talent (Jalen Green, Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson, etc) with its veteran starters (Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks)," Swartz writes. "A starting five of VanVleet, Green, Brooks, Randle and Şengün would feature a ton of scoring and playmaking and still have a bench of Thompson, Tari Eason, Reed Sheppard, Jock Landale and others."
Trading any one of Houston's young players would be silly to do at this point. The Rockets are 17-8 and in second place in the Western Conference with them while the Wolves have clearly regressed with Randle, so why would Houston want to make this deal?
The Rockets are better off seeing how far this young core can get them in the playoffs before trying to replace some youth with experience.
