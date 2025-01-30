Watch: Did McDaniels, Booker exchange finger gun taunts before ejection?
What prompted the late-game beef between Jaden McDaniels and Devin Booker?
While it's not entirely clear, we do know that McDaniels was ejected in the final moments of Minnesota's 121-113 win after he appeared to poke, or come close to poking, Booker on the left side of his head.
But after further review, McDaniels and Booker exchanged hand gestures on back-to-back possesions just moments before the two got heated and McDaniels was tossed.
The first hand gesture, which was clearly a point and could be perceived by some as a finger gun action, came from McDaniels after Mike Conley hit a three-pointer to give Minnesota a 117-103 lead with 1:49 left in the game.
On the ensuing Suns possession, Booker, after driving the lane and dishing to Kevin Durant for a corner three to cut Minnesota's lead to 11 points with 1:39 left in the game, appeared to do a finger gun gesture right back at McDaniels.
Both taunts are included in the X posts below.
If the NBA enforced taunting like the NFL, both McDaniels and Booker would've been called for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and likely been fined for violent gestures.
Of course, no one knows for sure if the two stars were flashing finger guns or simply pointing at each other with three fingers to represent their team's made three-pointers. Either way, it was about minute of game clock later when McDaniels appeared to poke Booker in the side of his head, prompting an ejection.
The Wolves have won six consecutive games against Phoenix and the next matchup — March 2 in Phoenix — will be must-see TV.
Subscribe to our free YouTube channel for fresh Timberwolves content