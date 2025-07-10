Watch: Wolves rookie Joan Beringer starts Summer League in style
That's how you make a strong first impression. It took less than 30 seconds for Timberwolves rookie Joan Beringer to show why he's known for his shot-blocking, as he rejected the first two Pelicans shot attempts of Thursday's Summer League opener in Las Vegas.
First Beringer sent back a post look from Yves Missi, who was an NBA all-rookie selection last year. Then, on the same possession, Beringer rejected a running layup attempt from seventh overall pick Jeremiah Fears.
That's what the 18-year-old Frenchman, who the Wolves took with the 17th pick in this year's draft, can bring to the table. He's listed at 6'10" and 230 pounds, with a 7'4" wingspan and all kinds of leaping ability. Rim protection is one of his greatest strengths.
Beringer added a third block on his opening stint of the game and two more early in the second quarter, including an emphatic one against fellow first-rounder Derik Queen.
He also showed what's capable of on the offensive end of the floor, displaying some impressive touch on a short hook baseline hook shot for his first Summer League bucket.
He then caught a lob from Terrence Shannon Jr., which figures to be one of the primary ways Beringer scores in the NBA.
Beringer's first stint ended with a hard fall when his poster dunk attempt was blocked by Missi. Fortunately, he was OK.
Update: Beringer finished the first half with 11 points, 5 blocks, 4 rebounds, and a steal.
We'll have more coverage of Beringer's performance and today's game upon its conclusion here at Timberwolves On SI.