What could a Timberwolves trade for Coby White look like?
The NBA offseason is here and we're almost 24 hours away from the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, but that has never stopped teams from making blockbuster trades. Chicago Bulls guard Coby White is a player who continues to be mentioned as a potential trade candidate this offseason, so let's look at what Minnesota could put together in hopes of acquiring him.
Fresh off back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances, Minnesota is in win-now mode, which is much different than the Bulls, who are fresh off a 39-43 season. Josh Giddey seemingly emerged as their lead ball-handler last season with 7.2 assists per game, so maybe they want to sell high with White, who is coming off a career year.
White averaged 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game last season. At 6-foot-5, he's not a pure point guard, but he'd be a really interesting fit next to Anthony Edwards. Minnesota's backcourt experiment with Donte DiVincenzo and Mike Conley Jr. last season had its fair share of struggles, so maybe they look to go in a completely different direction.
The trade idea we're playing with features Coby White coming to Minnesota in exchange for Donte DiVincenzo and Rob Dillingham. A straight up trade featuring White for DiVincenzo doesn't work because of the money, so more pieces have to be involved. In this case the Wolves may have to decide whether they want to part with Dillingham or Terrence Shannon Jr.
White is still only 25 years old and he's coming off a breakout year, so Chicago is not going to part ways with him for nothing. DiVincenzo saw his scoring dip from 15.5 points per game in 2023-24 to 11.7 last season, but he's still on one of the most team-friendly contracts in the NBA. Pairing him with Dillingham could get Minnesota a lead guard option who's ready to compete as a starter next season.
White is entering the final year of his contract and he's set to make roughly $12.8 million next season. This scenario would help Chicago avoid paying him a big contract extension, and they'd get two team-friendly deals in return.
The catch here is that White is going to command a hefty contract in 2026-27, so Minnesota would need to sign him to an extension to avoid this being a one-year rental while punting on DiVincenzo and Dillingham.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there are no reports that Minnesota has interest in White. But with a primary ball-handler a major need going into next season, White is a name worth monitoring.