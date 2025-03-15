Where does the Wolves' seven-game win streak stand among their all-time best?
The Minnesota Timberwolves have not lost a game since the calendar flipped to March.
Friday's victory over the Orlando Magic marked their seventh straight win to start the month. That's the second-longest winning streak to start a month in franchise history, and it matches their fourth-longest winning streak overall. It's also the longest current active win streak in the Western Conference. And the Timberwolves are doing it in all different types of ways. After blowing out the Denver Nuggets on their home floor Wednesday, the Wolves found themselves in a dogfight with the lowly Magic at home Friday night in a game that echoed some of the disappointing losses from earlier in the year.
That wasn't the case Friday as the Wolves found their footing, rallied from a deficit and buckled down to get the win.
"We stayed with it the whole game, the bench stayed engaged, the coaches stayed engaged, everybody stayed positive," said Donte DiVincenzo, whose effort plays were the driver of Minnesota's fourth-quarter surge that powered the win. "... We responded right away, got back the lead, and then slowly walked it down from there and kept building off that."
The Wolves have continued to build off each win, seeing their win streak now climb to seven games. That matches their longest win streak last season, and the only longer win streaks in franchise history include a pair of nine-game win streaks in the 2001-02 and 2003-04 seasons and an 11-game win streak in the 2000-01 season. Minnesota is approaching that territory, and between the way the Wolves are playing and the games on the horizon, setting a new mark is very plausible.
Wolves' longest win streaks
- 2000-01: 11 games (Jan. 17, 2001-Feb. 13, 2001)
- 2003-04: 9 games (March 27, 2004-April 14, 2004)
- 2001-02: 9 games (Dec. 30, 2001-Jan. 18, 2002)
- 2024-25: 7 games (March 2-present)
- 2023-24: 7 games (Nov. 1, 2023-Nov. 15, 2023)
Notes: Wolves also had seven game win streaks in 2002-03 (Feb. 19, 2003-March 4, 2003) and 1997-98 (Jan. 9, 1998-Jan. 24, 1998). The 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers have the longest win streak in NBA history at 33 games.
Wolves' remaining schedule in March
- Sunday: vs. Utah Jazz (15-52, 15th in Western Conference)
- Monday: vs. Indiana Pacers (37-28, fifth in Eastern Conference)
- Wednesday: vs. New Orleans Pelicans (18-49, 14th in West)
- Friday: vs. Pelicans (18-49, 14th in West)
- March 24: at Pacers (37-28, fifth in East)
- March 28: vs. Phoenix Suns (31-36, 11th in West)
- March 30: vs. Detroit Pistons (37-30, sixth in East)
In order to match their longest streak in franchise history, the Wolves would need to win their next four games. Among things they've got going for them are that their next four will be at home at Target Center, and three of the four are against not just losing teams, but the bottom feeders in the Western Conference standings in the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans. On paper, the only threat at matching the franchise's best winning streak comes on St. Patrick's Day against the Indiana Pacers. That game will also be on the second half of a back to back (the Pacers play Saturday but are off Sunday).
Should the Wolves finish their homestand a perfect 5-0 and match the franchise-best 11-game win streak, they'd need to top the Pacers for the second time in a week, but in Indianapolis, to set a new team-best mark at 12 straight victories.
The Wolves close out March with a pair of home games against the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons, and it doesn't seem like much of a stretch to think Minnesota could go 14-0 in March should the team kept its current momentum rolling.
But there are seven more NBA teams ahead on the schedule. And it's worth noting, the last time the Wolves lost a game — though they were without Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert — it was to the Jazz; Utah has lost eight straight games since then. Back to backs are always tough, even home-home, and especially against winning teams.
The Wolves aren't far off from their longest winning streak in franchise history, and on paper, they appear to have a chance to etch the 2024-25 team into the record books. But the games will be played and there's no reason to get too far ahead. The Wolves will have a chance to make it eight straight wins on Sunday when they take on the Jazz in Minneapolis.