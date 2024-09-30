'Who is Karl?': Unofficial Towns trade is elephant in the room at Knicks media day
The Timberwolves' trade of Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks hasn't yet been made official, so the big talker of the weekend is the elephant in the room at the team's NBA media days on Monday.
Star guard Jalen Brunson was asked whether he said hello to Towns when he arrived in New York.
"Who is Karl?" Brunson responded. "Don't know who that is."
Knicks and former Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said he can't comment on the reported trade and deflected multiple questions about Towns. He was asked about coaching Towns in the past.
"Nice try," he said.
Josh Hart, however, did acknowledge the trade, though he pretended that he was just learning of it when he was being asked. He described the trade as bitter-sweet as his former Knicks and college teammate Donte DiVincenzo is heading to Minneapolis as part of the reported deal.
"Sometimes the NBA is a tough business," Hart said. "KAT's an amazing player, someone who will be really good in terms of spacing. Knocking down shots, blocking shots, creating attention, creating plays for his teammates, so you love it and hate it."
Because the trade has not been made official, the players involved are not attending media day, though Towns was seen arriving at the Knicks facility. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the trade is expected to be finalized early this week. Along with DiVincenzo, the Timberwolves acquired Julius Randle, Keita Bates-Diop and a Detroit Pistons protected first-round pick in the deal for Towns.
The Timberwolves host their media day later Monday afternoon.