Win totals, 2024-25 MVP odds show strong support for Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards
Oddsmakers are starting to put together predictions for the 2024-25 NBA season and it appears they are high on the Wolves repeating last season's success.
The opening win total projections have been released and the Wolves are tied with the Nuggets for the third-most projected wins next season. At 52.5 wins in the DraftKings Sportsbook, Minnesota and Denver are only behind the defending champion Boston Celtics (57.5) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (54.5).
Minnesota finished third in the Western Conference last season with a 56-26 record. In the playoffs, the Wolves beat the second-place Nuggets in the second round before eventually falling to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.
Western Conference total win projections
- Oklahoma City Thunder - 54.5
- Minnesota Timberwolves - 52.5
- Denver Nuggets - 52.5
- Dallas Mavericks - 50.5
- Phoenix Suns - 46.5
- Memphis Grizzlies - 46.5
- Sacramento Kings - 45.5
- New Orleans Pelicans - 45.5
- Los Angeles Lakers - 44.5
- Houston Rockets - 41.5
- Los Angeles Clippers - 41.5
- San Antonio Spurs - 34.5
- Portland Trail Blazers - 22.5
- Golden State Warrios & Utah Jazz - N/A
DraftKings also has Anthony Edwards with the fifth-best odds to win the league MVP next season at +1200. Nikola Jokic is the current favorite at +350, followed by Luke Doncic (+370), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+600), Joel Embiid (+600) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (+650).
Edwards finished seventh in voting for last year's MVP after helping guide the Wolves to the franchise's best season in 20 years. He averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
Edwards' teammate Rudy Gobert claimed his record-tying fourth Defensive Player of the Year award last season. DraftKings opened up the Defensive Player of the Year odds giving Gobert the second-best odds at +750, trailing only fellow Frenchmen Victor Wembanyama at -170.
Meanwhile, Wolves rookie Rob Dillingham opens with +1700 odds to take home the Rookie of the Year award. The eighth overall pick in the draft is behind Zach Edey (+600), Alexandre Sarr (+650), Zaccharie Risacher (+700), Reed Sheppard (+800), Dalton Knecht (+1000), Stephon Castle (+1000), Carlton Carrington (+1500) and Donovan Clingan (+1500).