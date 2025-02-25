'With a bad calf': Anthony Edwards celebrates his game-sealing block on SGA
Anthony Edwards appeared to get a little banged up in the fourth quarter of Monday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. At that point, it seemed the Minnesota Timberwolves were likely to let him spend the rest of the game on the bench as they were trailing big at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Then all of a sudden, the game was in overtime.
Edwards sat during the stretch run, but nevertheless the Wolves rallied. Once overtime rolled around, Edwards checked back into the game and delivered one of the biggest plays of the night. Leading 129-128 with 22.8 seconds remaining, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drove to the paint to for a go-ahead layup, but Edwards came through with a chase-down block.
The ball fell into Terrence Shannon Jr.'s hands, the Wolves called timeout and they held on for a 131-128 victory. It was the largest comeback in franchise history as Minnesota trailed by as many as 25 points during the must-see TV game.
Edwards was spotted celebrating the moment as he walked into the locker room fresh off the massive win.
"Superman with the block. With a back calf," Edwards yelled as he walked with a bit of a limp in his step.
Edwards came back when his team needed him, and delivered a crucial play in the biggest moment. The rest of the team did down the stretch, too, as they put together a stunning performance that will be remembered for quite some time.