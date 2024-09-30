With championship in mind, Wolves' Tim Connelly cites 'fresh energy' and depth
It's not a 'championship or bust' season ahead for the Minnesota Timberwolves, but make no mistake: the 2024-25 Wolves have their eyes on the ultimate prize.
"Our room thinks we can win a championship," Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said Monday, one day ahead of NBA training camps opening and just five days before the first preseason game against the Lakers. "The Western Conference is maybe the best it's ever been, so we know it won't be easy. But we have a tremendous amount of confidence in ourselves and we're looking forward to the season."
The roster will be different. Karl-Anthony Towns has been traded to the New York Knicks. Kyle Anderson is gone after signing with the Golden State Warriors. Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo are on their way from the Knicks, joining other new faces including veterans Joe Ingles and PJ Dozier and rookies Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr.
Breaking up the core of the roster just four days before the start of training camp comes with big risks, but Connelly, who isn't allowed to comment on the trade details until the deal is announced by the league, isn't fearful that the last-minute blockbuster trade will alter the outlook.
"If you look at the last decade of teams that have appeared in the conference championships, there's a lot that run it back, there's a few that made major changes, there's a lot that returned without making changes. I don't know if there's anything that's really linear that connects if you want to bring it all back or you want to make major changes, but I think any time you bring fresh energy it can be beneficial," he said. "I think any time you can add depth it can be beneficial. Only time will tell. We're not sure what we're going to look like, but we can't wait to start on Friday."
Connelly said the team put in significant work over the summer to come back better after bowing out to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals last season.
"Much wiser, a lot more experience," Connelly said. "The challenge this summer was don't be content. I think every guy came back a better version of themself."
Connelly expects to see a "tremendous jump" from Jaden McDaniels, who like Anthony Edwards is entering his fifth season in the NBA. He also said Naz Reid's "best basketball is in front of him" and that people are quick to forget how young Edwards still is.
"Sometimes you forget how young Anthony is. His development, it's been so dramatic and rapid but we forget it's really just beginning, he's still just a baby," Connelly said.
Edwards will be the alpha on a new-look Timberwolves team that is arguably the deepest team in the NBA. With an offseason geared towards being able to sustain even deeper into the playoffs, Connelly's club has a legitimate chance to be the first men's professional team from Minnesota playing for a championship since the Minnesota Twins won the World Series in 1991.