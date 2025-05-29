With future in doubt, Naz Reid puts the ball in Minnesota's court
Naz Reid is one of the fan favorites in Minnesota, but has he shown enough for the Timberwolves to sign him to a long-term contract extension? That is one of the biggest roster decisions the Wolves will have to make in a pivotal offseason ahead.
Reid is almost certainly going to opt out of his $15 million player option for the 2025-26 season. The Wolves have to decide whether to sign him to a much richer extension or let him become a free agent on July 6. All in all, the Wolves have about five weeks to get a deal done or risk another team making him an offer that he can't refuse.
After bowing out in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals Wednesday night, Reid indicated that he'd like to stay in Minnesota and continue playing for the team that gave him a chance as an undrafted free agent when he was 20 years old in 2019.
"I've been here six years and I don't plan on really doing anything differently. Hopefully it's the same way, same feeling on the other side," Reid said.
Everything Reid said in the locker room Wednesday night was geared towards playing for the Wolves next season. He said he thinks the team needs to "come out with our hair on fire to show that we blong at the top of the West," while also stating that he thinks "we got a bright future ahead of us."
Personally, he's going to spend 2-3 weeks with his family and then get back to work.
"I got a lot of work to get to myself, to get to the next level," he said.
"I've had a great career thus far. Grown every year. Not this year as much as I'd like to, but I've still grown in certain aspects," Reid explained. "I kind of learned how to be a leader. This year was more so off the court with [Rob Dillingham] and [Terrence Shannon Jr.] and all the younger guys, just trying to help them navigate their careers, get their careers going."
Reid says he wants to be "that guy who can come in or start the game and be effective offensively and defensively."
The only realistic way Reid cracks the starting lineup next season is if Julius Randle opts out of his $30.9 million player option. If Randle opts in, the Wolves could look to trade him to carve out a starting role for Reid, but that's the only avenue to a realistic starting job right now.
The ball is in Minnesota's court, and we'll find out their course of action within weeks.