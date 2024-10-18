Wolves broadcast partner Bally Sports rebranding as FanDuel Sports Network
Timberwolves broadcast partner Bally Sports is rebranding as FanDuel Sports Network on October 21, the company announced on Friday.
Diamond Sports Group and FanDuel, one of the leading online gambling companies and sportsbooks in the U.S., have a new partnership that gives FanDuel naming rights to Diamond's 16 regional sports networks, including Bally Sports North in Minnesota. The Bally Sports app will now be FanDuel Sports Network app.
The partnership also allows for "linear and digital media placement and integration opportunities across all live NBA, NHL, and MLB games on FanDuel Sports Network," per a release, as well as a "shared commitment to explore a unified DTC (direct to consumer) app experience with the ability to syndicate FanDuel TV programming across FanDuel Sports Network."
Diamond Sports Group, a subsidiary of the Sinclair Broadcast Group, acquired the rights to these RSNs, which were previously Fox Sports Networks, in 2019. But Diamond's recent bankruptcy situation had thrown the future of the RSNs into question.
In Minnesota, the Wolves remain with Diamond for the time being, so their games will be shown on FanDuel Sports Network this season. Same with the Wild of the NHL. The Twins, who had been with Diamond, recently announced that they'll be independently distributing their games with the MLB in 2025.
It's not currently clear if anything will change regarding fans' access to games via cable or other streaming services.
The Wolves' season begins on TNT next Tuesday, so their first game on FDSN will be on Thursday against the Kings.