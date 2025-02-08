Wolves call Leonard Miller right back up after another impressive game in Iowa
The Minnesota Timberwolves recalled forward Leonard Miller from their G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, on Saturday, a day after assigning him to the club. Miller scored 29 points in a 121-116 Iowa win over the Stockton Kings Friday night.
Miller, 21, whom Minnesota selected with the No. 33 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NBA draft, hasn't seen much time with the Timberwolves this season, playing in just 17 games in garbage time minutes. He averages 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in the limited action with Minnesota, but he continues to be a force whenever he plays in the G League.
In Friday's win, Miller had the 29 points on 11-for-24 shooting and also recorded 16 rebounds, three assists and three blocks with four turnovers while playing nearly the entire game, logging 44 minutes. In 17 games with Iowa overall this season, Miller is averaging 24.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.
Miller was assigned to Iowa on Friday when the Wolves also made moves to transfer Jessed Edwards and Tristen Newton to the G League club. The Timberwolves take on the Portland Trail Blazers at Target Center in Minneapolis Saturday night, and Anthony Edwards (hip) and Mike Conley (finger) are both questionable for the game in addition to Julius Randle (groin) and Donte DiVincenzo (toe) being ruled out. The Wolves and Blazers tip off at 7 p.m. on Saturday.