Wolves get another short-handed opponent in the reeling Rockets
The Minnesota Timberwolves (28-23) are only 4.5 games behind the third-place Houston Rockets (32-18) in the Western Conference playoff race, and Houston will play in Minneapolis Thursday night without two of its best players.
Fred VanVleet (right ankle) and Jabari Smith Jr. (left hand) have been ruled out and Steven Adams (left ankle) is doubtful. The Wolves will once again be without Julius Randle (right adductor strain) and Donte DiVincenzo (big toe sprain).
Houston has lost four consecutive games and they are 2-3 this season without VanVleet, including the past two games (losses to the Knicks and Nets). Smith Jr. has been out since early January and Houston is 10-7 during that stretch.
Tuesday in Brooklyn, the Rockets started Aaron Holiday at point guard while rookie Reed Sheppard got 28 minutes off the bench. Adams played 13 minutes off the bench in that game, so if he doesn't play against Minnesota the Rockets might have to turn to 38-year-old Jeff Green, who's played in only five games since Christmas.
Green is to Houston what Joe Ingles is to the Timberwolves.
Houston is still a load to deal with despite the injuries. Amen Thompson, Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun are a talented trio while Dillon Brooks is a terrific defender and 3-point shooter.
If the Wolves beat Houston and the Clippers lose to the Pacers Thursday night, Minnesota will wake up Friday morning in sixth place in the West.