Wolves-Grizzlies: How to watch, listen and latest injury updates
The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday afternoon at the Fedex Forum in Memphis, Tenn., in a game that will be nationally televised on TNT and truTV. It's also streaming on HBO's Max.
The game tips off at 1:30 p.m. CT on TNT, and Spero Dedes will be on play by play, with Grant Hill as the color commentator and Stephanie Ready as the sideline reporter. The local radio broadcast with Wolves play-by-play voice Alan Horton is available on iHeart Radio, Sirius XM and in the Timberwolves and NBA apps.
Donte DiVincenzo (toe) and Terrence Shannon Jr. (foot) have been ruled out for the Timberwolves, and Rudy Gobert (ankle) is listed as questionable. Marcus Smart (finger), Cam Spencer (thumb) and Vince Williams Jr. (ankle) are out for the Grizzlies, while Ja Morant (foot) was upgraded from questionable to probable on Monday.
The Wolves (22-20) and Grizzlies (27-15) last met on Jan. 11 at Target Center in Minneapolis with Morant hitting a game-winning shot to lift Memphis to a 127-125 victory. It's always a battle when these teams meet, and it should be Monday.