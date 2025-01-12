Timberwolves outmuscled by Grizzlies and fall in high-scoring battle
The more things change, the more things stay the same.
That was Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch's assessment of the Memphis Grizzlies entering Saturday night's game at Target Center in Minneapolis. Just like in seasons' past, the "recipe" for the Grizzlies this year has been pushing the pace in transition while dominating the offensive glass, he said. That assessment may as well have been a prediction.
Despite knowing exactly what they were getting into entering Saturday's game, the Wolves were wholly unable to take away what the Grizzlies do best. And in a game that flipped back and forth, Ja Morant's floater with under 20 seconds remaining proved the different in a 127-125 Wolves loss. Anthony Edwards missed a potential winning 3 as time expired.
The game featured 22 ties and 25 lead changes, but the difference was the effort on the offensive glass from the Grizzlies (25-14). Whether it was Zach Edey, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke or even the likes of Luke Kennard and Ja Morant, Memphis was dominant on the boards. Memphis turned 21 offensive rebounds into 25 second-chance points.
"They fly in from everywhere, so got to go get them, but then you just have to go get the ball in the air," Finch said postgame. "I thought there were times when we were trying to hold position, we didn't release and go get it in the air."
The Wolves (20-18) didn't do themselves any favors with 19 turnovers. Between Memphis' dominance on the glass and Minnesota's propensity to turn the ball over, the Grizzlies attempted 25 more shots than the Wolves.
Donte DiVincenzo was a bright spot — as was the way the Wolves moved the ball. DiVincenzo, who scored a season-high 27 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out seven assists, was the engine of an offense that shot 57% from the field, 41% from 3-point range and assisted on 37 of its 47 made shots. Six Wolves players scored in double figures Saturday.
Jaden McDaniels finished with 21 points and six rebounds. Naz Reid scored 19 points off the bench. Julius Randle had 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Edwards recorded 15 points, six assists and five rebounds.
But while the offense was rolling, the defense was unable to keep up. Jackson was a pest the Wolves couldn't contain, finishing with a game-high 33 points and eight rebounds. Minnesota also couldn't seem to contend Desmond Bane, who finished with 21 points, five boards and five assists. They did limit Morant to 12 points on 5-for-19 shooting.
The game was back and forth throughout with no team ever able to produce a lead larger than six points. The rotation for the Wolves was thrown off early as McDaniels got into foul trouble early and Rudy Gobert briefly exited to the locker room after taking a shot to the face from Grizzlies center Zach Edey. Gobert returned in the second quarter and played for the remainder of the game, finishing with 12 points and four rebounds.
The Wolves return to action Monday night when they visit the Washington Wizards for a 6 p.m. tipoff.