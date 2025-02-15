Wolves' Leonard Miller shines at NBA Rising Stars event for Team G League
Second-year Timberwolves forward Leonard Miller looked like one of the best players on the floor during Friday night's NBA Rising Stars event. He finished the night with 19 total points in two games.
The Rising Stars Game has gone through a lot of different formats over the years, but this season it was a four-team tournament. A team made up of predominately G-League players went up against three other teams made up of rookies and second-year players.
Miller was on the team of G-League players, who won their first matchup 40-39 and he led all scorers with 14 points on 7-9 shooting to go along with seven rebounds. His team lost in the final 25-14, but Miller led his team again with five points.
Miller looked like a rising star, but he has played in only eight NBA games this season for the Timberwolves. In the G-League he's averaging 24.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game on 50.5/35.0/88.0 shooting splits. He was asked about how far his development has come in terms of joining the Wolves' rotation.
"I've never really got a chance to perform on this stage with my teammates and my guys out there. I still try and do my best and grind and put in the work to get my game to where I want it to be. But in terms of getting minutes and playing on the court, it just hasn't happened yet," Miller responded at postgame media availability. "I'm sure I'll get my chance in the future. I know I will because of the person I am my belief in myself and the hard work that I put into my craft."
At 21 years old, Miller has a bright future ahead of him, but the Timberwolves have one of the deepest rosters in the entire league. He is still under contract with the team for two more seasons, but he continues to prove he deserves a chance for a role on an NBA rotation.
