Wolves' Luka Garza sets Twin Cities Pro-Am record with 59 points
After re-signing with the Timberwolves earlier this offseason, Luka Garza made his Twin Cities Pro-Am debut on Thursday night and he wound up setting an event record with 59 points.
The Twin Cities Pro-Am is a summertime event played at Minnehaha Academy High School in Minneapolis, involving some of the top high school, college and professional players with ties to Minnesota. Some of the top players on rosters this year include NBA veteran Tyus Jones, Gophers senior Parker Fox and the No. 1-ranked high school senior in the state, Cretin-Derham Hall's Tommy Ahneman.
Garza decided to join Team Stricly BBall on Thursday night and he totaled 59 points and 20 rebounds, putting a show on for the local crowd.
When free agency opened earlier this month, he quickly opted to re-sign with the Timberwolves on a two-year, $4.5 million deal. He has appeared in only 53 games in two years with the franchise, but he's become a fan favorite after averaging 36.7 points per game in the G-League.
"I love it here in Minnesota and I have been building here for a little bit, it's my third year here," Garza said after Thursday's game. "I came here on a training camp contract and they gave me an opportunity and I was able to get a two-way and then from there get my two-way converted and now to a multi-year deal."
After a historic college career at Iowa, in which he swept the 2021 National Player of the Year awards, he was drafted No. 52 overall by the Detroit Pistons. He has since found his NBA home in Minnesota and he is still only 25 years old as he continues to develop in the league.
"I felt there's a vision, there's a plan for me in the future with the Timberwolves, I love it here I love the fans, I feel comfortable in coach Finch's system," he said. "It felt right to come back and continue to learn and improve from the guys who are in front of me, there's no better spot in the league for a young big to learn."
There have been no reports about whether or not the Twin Cities Pro-Am appearance was a one-time thing, but Garza was able to show that NBA players are truly on another level when it comes to being able to score at a high level.