Wolves make Joe Ingles signing official, reveal jersey number
The Timberwolves made the signing of Joe Ingles official on Saturday, and the forward will wear No. 7 for the team this upcoming season.
Ingles, 36, and the Timberwolves reportedly agreed to the deal on Wednesday. He helps fill the void left by Kyle Anderson’s departure to the Golden State Warriors, and Ingles also helps fill some holes on the Wolves roster. Ingles brings 10 years of NBA experience to a young Timberwolves team and is a knock-down 3-point shooter with a 41% career mark from downtown.
Ingles is also familiar with Timberwolves starters Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert, having played with the duo in Utah. And his shooting should benefit a Timberwolves team that at times struggled from beyond the arc and lacked an additional scoring punch outside of Anthony Edwards.
While Ingles only averaged 4.4 points per game for the Magic last season, he shot 44% from both the field and 3-point range. That should help space the Timberwolves space the floor, particularly with two top-tier offensive weapons in Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns that draw a lot of attention.
Ingles played in 68 games last year for the Magic, also averaging 3.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game. Ingles put together arguably the best season of his career back in 2020-21 playing alongside Conley and Gobert when he averaged 12.1 points, 4.7 assists and 3.6 boards while shooting career-best marks of 49% from the field and 45% from 3-point range.
Ingles would seem a good fit for the Wolves off the bench and perhaps can even be their lucky No. 7.