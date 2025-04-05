Wolves officially receiving Pistons' first-round pick in 2025 NBA draft
It has looked the likely outcome for several months now, but as of Friday night, it's official: The Timberwolves will receive the Detroit Pistons' first-round pick in this year's NBA draft.
The Pistons have clinched a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning they cannot possibly pick in the lottery. And because the pick is top-13 protected, it now transfers to the Wolves. At this moment, it would be the 18th overall selection, though Detroit is just 0.5 games above the Bucks in the standings.
Wolves fans who have been rooting for Pistons wins all season should be rooting for them to lose over the season's final week and finish behind Milwaukee so the pick ends up at No. 17. Just maybe not tonight, because they play the Grizzlies. Detroit ends the regular season with two big games against the Bucks.
As a reminder, this is the pick Minnesota got from the Knicks in the blockbuster Karl-Anthony Towns trade before the season started. At the time, the Pistons were coming off of a horrific 14-68 season and seemed likely to finish in the lottery again, which meant the pick wouldn't convey for at least another year. It would've been top-11 protected in 2026 and top-9 protected in 2027. If it hadn't conveyed in any of those years, the Wolves would've received Detroit's second-round pick in 2027.
Instead, former Gophers player and Timberwolves assistant J.B. Bickerstaff has helped lead the Pistons to an incredible turnaround season. They're 43-34 with five games left on the schedule, and will be competing in the franchise's first playoff series since 2019. If they can win a first-round series (likely against the Knicks or Pacers), it would be their first time doing so since 2008.
A logical position the Wolves could target with the Pistons' pick is a big man who can add depth behind Rudy Gobert (and Naz Reid, assuming Minnesota can keep him). Georgetown's Thomas Sorber, Michigan's Danny Wolf, and Georgia's Asa Newell are a few potential options. Tim Connelly could also target a wing or perhaps another guard if the value is right.
In addition to the Pistons' pick, the Wolves have the Utah Jazz's second-round pick (from the 2023 trade that brought them Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker). Right now, with the Jazz having the worst record in the NBA, that would be the top pick in that round (31st overall). That's basically a late first-rounder. Those two picks are assets that Minnesota can use to add young talent to its roster — or dangle in potential trades.