Scoreboard watching: Where the Wolves sit in the West on Saturday, April 5
For the moment, the Timberwolves are back into the sixth seed in the jam-packed Western Conference, as they hold a three-way tiebreaker over the Clippers and Grizzlies. Just two games separate the Lakers in third place and the Grizzlies in eighth, so every game matters over the season's final week. That's why we're doing daily updates on how things have shifted.
Key results Friday in the West
- Warriors 118, Nuggets 104
- Lakers 124, Pelicans 108
- Clippers 114, Mavericks 91
The Warriors are emerging as a very serious threat in the West. They're 20-2 with Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler in the lineup, and they're a perfect 14-0 with the starting five of Curry, Butler, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and Draymond Green. Curry scored 36 points and Podziemski had 26 in a fairly comfortable win over Nikola Jokic and Denver on Friday night.
Golden State sits in the five seed, just one game up of the three-way tie. The Warriors are now a half-game back of the Nuggets and one game behind the Lakers, who took care of business against New Orleans. The Wolves are 1.5 back of Denver and can shave half a game off of that if they beat the tanking 76ers tonight.
There are all kinds of tiebreakers that could come into play here. The Wolves hold individual tiebreakers over the Nuggets and Clippers, but not the Lakers, Warriors, or Grizzlies. They obviously hold their current three-team tiebreaker, but there are other three- or four-team machinations that would be less favorable. For example, if the Warriors had lost to the Nuggets last night and it was a four-team tie, the Wolves would be in seventh and the Clippers would've jumped up to fifth.
Key games Saturday in the West:
- Timberwolves at 76ers, 6 p.m. CT
- Grizzlies at Pistons, 6 p.m. CT
- Clippers vs. Mavericks, 9:30 p.m. CT
The Wolves are 16.5-point favorites over the tanking Sixers, who are 3-25 in their last 28 games. That would be an utterly disastrous loss for Minnesota. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are just 2.5-point road favorites over a quality Pistons team that's in a battle with the Bucks for the No. 5 seed in the East. The Clippers are 8.5-point home favorites in the second leg of a back-to-back series against the Mavs. Dallas didn't have Anthony Davis in Friday's 23-point loss, but it's possible Davis plays tonight.
As long as the Wolves win, they'll remain in sixth heading into Sunday's games. A Grizzlies and/or Clippers loss would certainly be a nice bonus.