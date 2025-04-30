All Timberwolves

Wolves ready to eliminate Lakers: 'It's time to step on their throats'

"It could be the last one, but it's gonna be the toughest one."

Joe Nelson

Apr 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) leave a court after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 94-85 in game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Minnesota Timberwolves are no stranger to closing out opponents on the road. Last year, Minnesota eliminated the Suns with a sweep in Phoenix. Then they rallied from a 3-2 hole to force a Game 7 and eliminate the Nuggets in Denver. This year, they have an opportunity to send the Lakers home in front of their fans in Los Angeles.

Even though the Lakers are backed against a wall, the Wolves know it won't be easy putting LeBron James and Luka Doncic down for the count.

"This is the playoffs, anything can happen. And if somebody can do it, it's LeBron," Naz Reid said Tuesday, according to Wolves radio announcer Alan Horton. "So we gotta step on their throats & understand that they're not just gonna roll over. It could be the last one, but it's gonna be the toughest one."

Mike Conley echoed Reid's point about Game 5 likely being the toughest of the series.

"It's not easy to close out a team. it's not going to be easy to close out LeBron, Luka and the Lakers. It's a tough task, tough challenge," Conley said. "It is the hardest game we'll have to play and our mindset has to keep it there. We have to be thinking this is the most important game of our season and the rest will take care of itself."

If the Wolves can end the series in five games, it'll give them extra rest before a potential semifinals showdown with Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Steph Curry and the Warriors, who are up 3-1 in their best-of-seven series against the Rockets.

Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

