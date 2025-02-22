Wolves rule out 3 starters for first game of back-to-back against OKC
Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle have been ruled out for Sunday night's national TV game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder.
DiVincenzo (big toe sprain) and Randle (right groin strain) haven't played since Jan. 15 and Jan. 31, respectively, due to their injuries. While DiVincenzo has been cleared to resume basketball activities and Randle is allowed for full-contact, 5-on-5 activities, neither will be ready to return to the court for Sunday's 8:30 p.m. CT tipoff on ESPN.
Gobert will miss a second straight game due to low back spasms.
Without Gobert on Friday, Minnesota allowed 48 points in the first quarter and lost 121-115 on the road against the Houston Rockets.
The starting five against Houston featured Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid. When Reid got into foul trouble, the backup big man was Luka Garza, who was a plus-1 in 11 minutes.
The biggest bench contributions came from Jaylen Clark and Terrence Shannon Jr., who played 21 and 19 minutes, respectively.
Rob Dillingham played eight minutes in the first half before he was benched following a pull-up three-point attempt that drew the ire of head coach Chris Finch.
Sunday night's game is in Minneapolis. The second game of the back-to-back Monday night is in Oklahoma City.