Wolves' second-round schedule confirmed, opponent and location still a mystery
After taking down the Lakers in five games, the dates and some start times of the Timberwolves' second-round series has been confirmed, but the opponent remains unknown.
Minnesota will face the winner of the series between Golden State and Houston. The Rockets fell down three games to one, but fought back and took Games 5 and 6 to force a Game 7 back in Houston on Sunday.
The Timberwolves will get the winner on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. CT. If the Rockets win, the game will be played in Houston, but if Golden State wins, the game will take place at Target Center in Minneapolis. Game 2 will be on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CT.
Game 3 will be on Saturday and Game 4 will be the following Monday.
It seemed inevitable that Minnesota would host Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler and the Warriors after they took a commanding 3-1 series lead, but oddsmakers now favor the Rockets to take care of business in Game 7 on Sunday night.
Whoever the opponent winds up being, the Timberwolves will have five fulls days of rest for Game 1, compared to only one full day for their adversary.