Wolves sign two more veterans ahead of training camp
The Timberwolves have signed two more veterans ahead of the starting of training camp in October, as first reported by NBA insider Michael Scotto. The additions are wing Eugene Omoruyi and guard Skylar Mays. The team has confirmed the moves.
They're presumably joining Minnesota on Exhibit 10 deals, similar to the one signed by Chasson Randle earlier this month. Those are one-year, non-guaranteed, minimum salary deals to add depth for camp.
Omoruyi, 27, appeared in 43 games with the Wizards last season. He's played in 87 career games, also seeing time with the Mavericks, Thunder, and Pistons. Omoruyi played his college ball at Rutgers and Oregon. He's a 6'7" wing who scored a career-high 26 points in Washington's season finale this spring.
Mays, also 27, played in 38 games last year for the Blazers and Lakers. He's played in 105 career games, starting 16 of them. He previously played for the Hawks. Mays is a 6'4" combo guard who was a second-round pick out of LSU in 2020.
The Timberwolves are at 20 players with the additions of Omoruyi and Mays, putting them one away from the training camp maximum. If they impress in camp, they could theoretically end up on a two-way deal or in the G-League with Iowa.