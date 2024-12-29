Wolves-Spurs delayed due to issue with Target Center court
The game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs Sunday night in Minneapolis has been delayed over an hour due to an issue with the Target Center court, the NBA announced on social media Sunday afternoon.
The originally scheduled 7 p.m. CT tipoff has now been rescheduled for 8:10 p.m.
With the delay, doors at Target Center will now open at 5:10 p.m., according to the Timberwolves.
According to the Star Tribune's Chris Hine, the team's "City Edition" court was planned for the game, but instead it will be replaced with the standard home court. An issue was discovered with the other court during the Spurs' shootaround.
There was recently a delay at Target Center on Dec. 21 when a faulty rim had to be replaced ahead of Minnesota's game against the Golden State Warriors. The game started over 30 minutes late after workers had replaced the rim.
The Timberwolves and Spurs have met twice previously this season — the Spurs beat the Wolves 113-103 on Nov. 2 in San Antonio and Minnesota beat the Spurs 106-92 in San Antonio on Dec. 15. This will be the first time the two teams have met in Minneapolis this season. The Wolves are currently 16-14, while the San Antonio has a 16-15 record this year.