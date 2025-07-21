Wolves Summer League report card: How TSJ, Dillingham, Beringer and others graded out
After losing their final game on Saturday to the Rockets, the Timberwolves are officially leaving Las Vegas Summer League with a 4-1 record. It's a big summer for Minnesota's young core, so let's look at how they all performed.
Terrence Shannon Jr. (3 games): A+
- PPG: 22.7
- RPG: 6.0
- APG: 5.0
- FG: 47.6%
- 3P: 38.5%
- FT: 94.7%
- TOV: 3.3
It's hard to poke any holes in Shannon's performance this summer. With Nickeil Alexander-Walker off to Atlanta, Minnesota likely needs to see a big jump form TSJ in 2025-26, and he showed that he was one of the best players in Vegas and primed for a big role with the Wolves next season.
Rob Dillingham (4 games): B+
- PPG: 17.3
- RPG: 3.8
- APG: 6.5
- FG: 39.4%
- 3P: 33.3%
- FT: 91.7%
- TOV: 4.3
Dillingham, 20, improved throughout his four games this summer. His best performance was against the Suns, when he took over the game with 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. The turnovers were a bit high, but it's obvious he still has great potential.
Leonard Miller (4 games): B
- PPG: 17.0
- RPG: 8.8
- APG: 0.8
- FG: 50.0%
- 3P: 16.7%
- FT: 68.8%
- TOV: 2.0
Miller showed he can be a solid scorer and rebounder, but is he ready for a role in the NBA? He averaged less than an assist per game and shot 16.7% from three. He didn't do much to prove that he deserves a spot in the rotation this year, and it might just be another developmental year.
Related: 'Athleticism is ridiculous': Joan Beringer buzz grows with scouting report
Jaylen Clark (4 games): B-
- PPG: 8.3
- RPG: 2.0
- APG: 2.5
- FG: 30.6%
- 3P: 30.4%
- FT: 50.0%
- TOV: 0.8
Clark has proven that he can be an elite defender, and he continued to show that this summer with 2.5 steals per game. With only 8.3 points per game on less than stellar shooting splits, he didn't showcase much of his offensive game.
Joan Beringer (4 games): B
- PPG: 6.8
- RPG: 6.5
- APG: 1.5
- FG: 52.6
- 3P: n/a
- FT: 70.0%
- TOV: 0.8
After an impressive debut with 11 points, eight rebounds and six blocks, Beringer was quiet for the rest of the summer. It's hard to criticize an 18-year-old rookie too much. Will he have a role as Rudy Gobert's backup center as a rookie? There's talk that he's good enough defensively to give Minnesota some minutes, but we'll believe it when we see it.
Two-way players: Tristen Newton, Jessee Edwards and Rocco Zikarsky
Newton, Edwards and Zikarsky are signed to two-way contracts with Minnesota. Newton was the biggest contributor with 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Edwards played just over 15 minutes per game, and Zikarsky played less than eight minutes per game.
Barring injuries, all three players will likely spend a lot of time in Iowa this season with the G-League team, but they received some good developmental minutes in Vegas.