Wolves to face Lakers in opening week game on Amazon Prime
The full NBA schedule will be revealed Thursday, but we can now confirm three dates, times and broadcast information for a trio of Minnesota Timberwolves games.
Announced earlier this week were an Oct. 27 game between the Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets that will stream exclusively on Peacock. The NBA also confirmed that Minnesota and Denver will meet on Christmas night.
The league also revealed Wednesday that the Timberwolves and Lakers will meet in a game that will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime on Friday, Oct. 24. It's part of the NBA's opening week national broadcast schedule.
It'll be the first matchup between the two Western Conference powers since Minnesota thumped the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs, sending LeBron James and Luka Doncic home in a five-game rout.
So, here's what we know so far....
- Oct. 24: Timberwolves at Lakers, 9 p.m. CT — Amazon Prime
- Oct. 27: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 8:30 p.m. CT — Peacock
- Dec. 25: Timberwolves at Nuggets, 9:30 p.m. CT — ABC/ESPN
And if you're keeping track of how many streaming services you'll need to watch the games, you're already up to three and only three games have been announced.
Fortunately, there won't be any more because the NBA's new broadcast contract is with ESPN, Amazon, and NBC/Peacock.