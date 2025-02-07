All Timberwolves

Wolves transfer Leonard Miller, Tristen Newton, Jesse Edwards to Iowa

Notably, Jaylen Clark and Terrence Shannon Jr. aren't going anywhere.

Will Ragatz

Iowa's Leonard Miller drives to the basket during an Iowa Wolves vs. Motor City Cruise game at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in Des Moines.
Iowa's Leonard Miller drives to the basket during an Iowa Wolves vs. Motor City Cruise game at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in Des Moines. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Timberwolves have transferred Leonard Miller, Tristen Newton, and Jesse Edwards to the Iowa Wolves in the G League, the team announced on Friday. They'll be available for Iowa's back-to-back against the Stockton Kings in Des Moines on Friday and Saturday.

Notably not going anywhere are Jaylen Clark and Terrence Shannon Jr., who both played for Minnesota in Thursday night's win over the Rockets.

Clark scored a career-high 17 points in 19 minutes against Houston, hitting four three-pointers. He's averaged nearly 18 minutes per game off the bench since entering the rotation for the first time in his career last week against the Suns. An outstanding defender who makes the most of his role on offense, Clark should see his two-way contract converted to a standard NBA deal any day now. He's not going back to Iowa anytime soon and is making a real case to remain in the rotation even when Donte DiVincenzo eventually returns from his injury.

More: How Jaylen Clark made the most of an unexpected opportunity with the Wolves

Shannon, who has averaged 36.5 points per game in four contests with Iowa, doesn't belong in the G League either. The Wolves' second first-round pick this season got his first rotation opportunity on Thursday and scored five points in seven minutes. He hit a corner three and then threw down a thunderous dunk on a drive from the same corner.

Miller, a second-round pick in 2023, hasn't been able to crack the rotation at all this season. He's appeared in six NBA games, all in garbage time. He'll reprise his role this weekend as Iowa's best player, and he'll be on the G League team that plays in the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend later this month.

Newton and Edwards are both on two-way deals and will have a very tough time entering the Wolves' rotation this year. Newton, a two-time national champion at UConn, took Daishen Nix's spot earlier this season when Minnesota claimed him off waivers from the Pacers. Edwards is a seven-foot center who went undrafted last year.

Subscribe to our free YouTube channel for fresh Timberwolves content

Published
Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News