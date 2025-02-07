Wolves transfer Leonard Miller, Tristen Newton, Jesse Edwards to Iowa
The Timberwolves have transferred Leonard Miller, Tristen Newton, and Jesse Edwards to the Iowa Wolves in the G League, the team announced on Friday. They'll be available for Iowa's back-to-back against the Stockton Kings in Des Moines on Friday and Saturday.
Notably not going anywhere are Jaylen Clark and Terrence Shannon Jr., who both played for Minnesota in Thursday night's win over the Rockets.
Clark scored a career-high 17 points in 19 minutes against Houston, hitting four three-pointers. He's averaged nearly 18 minutes per game off the bench since entering the rotation for the first time in his career last week against the Suns. An outstanding defender who makes the most of his role on offense, Clark should see his two-way contract converted to a standard NBA deal any day now. He's not going back to Iowa anytime soon and is making a real case to remain in the rotation even when Donte DiVincenzo eventually returns from his injury.
Shannon, who has averaged 36.5 points per game in four contests with Iowa, doesn't belong in the G League either. The Wolves' second first-round pick this season got his first rotation opportunity on Thursday and scored five points in seven minutes. He hit a corner three and then threw down a thunderous dunk on a drive from the same corner.
Miller, a second-round pick in 2023, hasn't been able to crack the rotation at all this season. He's appeared in six NBA games, all in garbage time. He'll reprise his role this weekend as Iowa's best player, and he'll be on the G League team that plays in the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend later this month.
Newton and Edwards are both on two-way deals and will have a very tough time entering the Wolves' rotation this year. Newton, a two-time national champion at UConn, took Daishen Nix's spot earlier this season when Minnesota claimed him off waivers from the Pacers. Edwards is a seven-foot center who went undrafted last year.