Wolves-Warriors picked up by ESPN with later start time
The game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors Wednesday night at Target Center in Minneapolis will now be televised by ESPN and the start time has been pushed back to 8:30 p.m. CT.
The game will still be televised on FanDuel Sports North.
ESPN was previously set to carry the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat Wednesday night, but the NBA has postponed the last two Lakers home games at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles due to the ongoing wildfires. Neither the Lakers' game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday or the game against the Heat have been postponed or canceled yet, but ESPN likely wanted to avoid the possibility all together by swapping it out for Wolves-Warriors.
The Wolves make a stop in Washington on Monday to take on the Washington Wizards in a 6 p.m. tipoff before returning home to face the Warriors Wednesday night. It's a busy week for Minnesota, which then travels to the Big Apple to take on the New York Knicks at 6:30 p.m. Friday before returning home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. on Saturday.