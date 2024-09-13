'Y'all are in trouble': Anthony Edwards' bold claim about him, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid
The Timberwolves' big three of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert is why they can compete for a championship this season, but Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid are why they can blossom into a perennial contender.
The Wolves' official X account posted a video of Edwards, McDaniels and Reid working out earlier this week and Edwards spoke about the young trio's growth and how impactful they can be in the 2024-25 season.
“If us three become consistent, y'all are in trouble. If we can somehow become older than what we are early? We got to grow early,” Edwards said.
Edwards and McDaniels are 23 and Reid is 25 years old. Edwards and McDaniels are tied to the franchise through the 2028-29 season and Reid's current contract runs for two more seasons through 2025-26. It is clear that the trio is Minnesota's long-term core of young players.
Reid is coming off a career-year where he averaged 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game on 49.7/41.4/73.6 shooting splits en route to the Sixth Man of the Year award. McDaniels averaged 10.5 points, and 3.1 rebounds per game on 48.9/33.7/72.2 splits while playing All-NBA-caliber defense.
Reid has showcased that he can be a starting-caliber big, but he is behind two bigs that have been All-NBA performers. McDaniels taking the next step as an offensive weapon might be the biggest x-factor for the Timberwolves this season.