Derrick Henry weighs in on whether Ant could tackle him: 'Hell no!'
Ravens running back Derrick Henry has weighed in on whether Wolves star guard Anthony Edwards could tackle him.
"Hell no!" Henry responded in a clip posted to the Baltimore Ravens social media accounts Wednesday.
The topic was brought up after Edwards confidently claimed he could make the switch to football when he was chatting with Vikings starr Justin Jefferson as they recreated the iconic Kevin Garnett-Randy Moss photo for an ESPN cover story.
As part of the release of the photo and story, behind-the-scenes footage was revealed of Jefferson and Edwards debating who could transition to the other's sport. Ant said if he wins a ring in the next 3-4 years he will switch to football. Jefferson doubted Edwards' claim in a fun back and forth.
Jefferson: "You know how we know you're going to be serious? Once you take that first lick... coming up the middle. You and whoever."
Edwards: "Me and Derrick Henry."
Jefferson: "What?!"
Edwards: "I ain't going to pop him but I'm going to hit that (expletive) for sure."
Jefferson: "That's a big motherf*****."
Jefferson attempted to remind Edwards about Henry's size, which is big even for football players. Ant responded that if he lifted weights like football players, he would be as big, if not bigger than Henry.
"I'm 225 and I don't lift no weights," said Edwards. "If I lift like y'all I'll be 250, 260. They gonna try to put me at god**** tight end."
For what it's worth, the Timberwolves official site has Ant listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds. Meanwhile, the Ravens' official site lists Henry at 6-foot-2, 247 pounds.
