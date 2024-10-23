Donte DiVincenzo is an early-season favorite for Sixth Man of the Year

2024-25 NBA season predictions:



NBA champion: Celtics over Thunder

Most Valuable Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Rookie of the Year: Zach Edey

Defensive Player of the Year: Victor Wembanyama

Coach of the Year: Ime Udoka

Sixth Man: Donte DiVincenzo

Most Improved: Jalen Johnson https://t.co/lzuFBbQOi9