Edwards, Conley, DiVincenzo weren't the only NBA stars shooting bricks in openers
Maybe it was just the new basketballs that made shooting difficult in the Timberwolves' loss to the Lakers in the season opener? Who knows. But the Timberwolves weren't the only slow starters to tip off the 2024-25 NBA season.
Below are seven players who were firing up bricks all night Wednesday, just like Minnesota's Mike Conley (1 of 7), Donte DiVincenzo (3 of 11) and Anthony Edwards (10 of 25) were Tuesday night.
Tyrese Haliburton: Indiana's All-Star point guard had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists and the Pacers beat the Pistons, but he flat out couldn't shoot. Haliburton was 6 of 18 overall and 1 of 9 from 3-point range.
Jimmy Butler: The "Jimmy Buckets" nickname didn't ring true in his opener as he shot just 1 of 8 and finished with three points in Miami's blowout loss to Orlando.
Tyrese Maxey: He was the No. 1 scoring option for the 76ers without Joel Embiid and Paul George and he wound up taking 31 shots. He only made 10 of them, including 2 of 9 from 3-point range.
Darius Garland: Cleveland's standout point guard shot 3 of 12 and finished with seven points in the Cavs' blowout win over Toronto.
Scottie Barnes: The Raptors expect big things in Year 3 from Barnes but he got off to an ugly start, shooting 3 of 14 and finishing with nine points while posting a minus-33 plus/minus.
Keyonte George: He's not on the star level by any means, but he's the starting point guard and a former first-round pick who the Jazz are relying heavily on this season. He started his season with 12 points on 3 of 18 shooting.
James Harden: He was the definition of a big box score in the Clippers' loss to the Suns. Harden finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, but he shot 10 for 28 and had eight turnovers.