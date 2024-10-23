JJ Redick shocked that Wolves, Lakers had to play with new basketballs
One bright spot from the Timberwolves' season-opening loss to the Lakers was that they are probably going to have the best 3-point defense in the NBA for a while thanks to the Lakers shooting a woeful 5-of-30 from deep in their 110-103 victory over Minnesota.
Overall, the Lakers shot 44.2% from the field while the Timberwolves were a miserable 41.2%. Were guys just rusty or a little tight on opening night? Maybe it was just the basketballs...
"I'm going to send in a request for the league tomorrow that we can play with worn-in basketballs," Lakers first-year head coach JJ Redick said after the game. "I'm not sure why we're playing in real games — I'm being dead serious — I'm not sure why we're playing in real games with brand new basketballs. Anybody who's ever touched an NBA ball brand new, it's a different feel and touch than a worn-in basketball."
It's impossible to say for sure if the ball impacted every player, but there were some obvious off nights with the rock for players who are typically high-end shooters. Mike Conley was 1 of 7 overall and 0 of 5 from 3-point range. Donte DiVincenzo hit just 3 of 11 shots and was 2 for 8 from 3.
The Lakers shot 56.9% inside the arc and 16.7% outside the 3-point line. Minnesota hit on 31.7% of 3-point shots compared to 52.2% inside the arc. Anthony Edwards said in the locker room that had Minnesota made their shots they would've won.
"I didn't realize it til a timeout," Redick continued. "There was a long rebound, I grabbed it, I was like, 'What? Why are we playing with this ball? Give the guys the opportunity to pick a good basketball. You think i'm joking? I'm being neurotic."