Julius Randle on his transition to Minnesota: 'I've been blown away'
New Timberwolves big man Julius Randle can't stop talking about how much he has been "blown away" by Minnesota since being traded from New York.
"Just going out, I've been looking for homes, and going to the neighborhoods and seeing the difference. I'm just used to downtown and a hotel and that's it. But just getting out, seeing the city. Just seeing everything, the lake, it's been amazing. I really didn't know what to expect," Randle told Twin Cities media on Monday. "I just knew it was cold. But it's beautiful here. I'm from Texas, I'm used to having space and land and all those different types of things, being outdoors, activities. You get all of that here. I've been blown away, so I'm excited to be here."
Randle was part of a massive package that saw Karl-Anthony Towns swapped to the Knicks for the 29-year-old big man, along with Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop and a draft pick. The trade was finalized just 20 days before the team's season opener and just two days ahead of the preseason opener.
On how he's transitioning to a team that is expected to compete near the top of the West, Randle said, "It's been good. I've been enjoying it. Practices have been high-energy, which I love. It's super competitive. It's been good, I'm enjoying it."
Asked what the whirlwind has been like for him over the past week, Randle responded, "It slows down once you start hooping and get on the court with the guys." Though he did add everything outside the court, finding a home and getting his family situated, is a "still a whirlwind."
"It's tough because my son, he was in school already. So just transitioning him out of there, getting him here. Finding a home. Just learning the area," continued Randle. "The food has been amazing since I've been out here. I've had some great food. So that's been good. Just getting adjusted to everything."
Randle also provided some outsider perspective on how the Wolves are viewed nationally after making a run to the conference finals behind star Anthony Edwards last season.
"This is a place, even before I got here, I didn't really know much about. I just thought about competing against them. Extremely tough group that play really well together. Ant, obviously, was a beast. Then you add Rudy and all those guys. I didn't really know too much from the organization standpoint or just the city in general," Randle explained. "Since I've been here, I've been shocked. I've been amazed. I've been blown away. Not by just the organization -—Tim [Connelly], (Chris Finch), and all those guys and how they've brought me in — but even the city in general. It's a beautiful city. It's an amazing city. Seen a lot of good food, neighborhoods, the suburbs I hear are amazing. I'm enjoying it, this is more my speed."