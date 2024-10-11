Looking at lineup options if any Timberwolves starter is lost to injury
What happens if one of Minnesota's starters goes down with an injury? Who steps into the starting lineup? Let's take a look at each position and analyze how the lineup could change in the event that Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle or Rudy Gobert go down for any length of time.
If Mike Conley gets injured...
This is the biggest area of concern if there is an injury because Minnesota really doesn't have a true point guard who isn't 19 years old to enter the starting five if Conley goes down. The options to replace him include rookie Rob Dillingham, veteran PJ Dozier and newcomer Donte DiVincenzo. Minnesota could also explore using Nickeil Alexander-Walker or even Anthony Edwards at the point.
Most likely replacement: DiVincenzo.
DiVincenzo started 63 games for the Knicks last season and played some point guard. Our belief is that he would be in the starting lineup as the lead guard if Conley gets injured.
If Anthony Edwards gets injured...
If Edwards is injured, it's going to put a huge dent into Minnesota's chances of making another deep run in the postseason. However, the starting lineup and depth the Timberwolves boast would still keep them competitive and likely in the mix to make the playoffs.
Most likely replacement: DiVincenzo.
Without Edwards, the starting five could feature Conley, DiVincenzo, McDaniels, Randle and Gobert, with Naz Reid and Alexander-Walker operating as the first two off the bench. Joe Ingles would also get more run if a wing player is out with an injury. And as scary as life without Edwards would be, DiVincenzo is a proven scorer who lit up the Pacers in playoff games for 25, 28, 35 and 39 points, respectively.
If Jaden McDaniels gets injured...
This is where the lineup combinations get really interesting. They could go small with DiVincenzo. They could move Randle to the three and bring Reid into the starting lineup at the four and go really big, though that would harm bench production.
Most likely replacement: DiVincenzo.
It's getting repetitive, but DiVincenzo really does seem like the optimal replacement starter at the one, two and three.
If Julius Randle gets injured...
Minnesota has the reigning Sixth Man of the Year ready to enter the starting five, though they would have options. For example, they could go smaller by putting DiVincenzo at the three and moving McDaniels to the four. Rebounding might be an issue so we don't think that would happen, which is why Reid makes the most sense.
Most likely replacement: Reid.
Reid's per-36 minutes were remarkably similar to what Karl-Anthony Towns produced each of the last two seasons. It may just be a matter of time before Reid signs a long-term extension with Minnesota and is in the starting lineup every game he plays. A Randle injury could certainly speed up his opportunity.
If Rudy Gobert gets injured...
Gobert going down could result in Minnesota becoming the most efficient offensive team in the league while also decimating their interior defense.
Most likely replacement: Reid.
Imagine a starting five of Conley, Edwards, McDaniels, Randle and Reid. Take it one step further and replace McDaniels with DiVincenzo or Conley with DiVincenzo and all of a sudden the offensive firepower would be unheralded from top to bottom. The bench would be hurting and the backup center minutes would have to go to Luka Garza, but it would obviously offer an exciting brand of basketball.