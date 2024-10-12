Sam Mitchell doxxes NBA TV co-host after awkward on-air interaction
Former Minnesota Timberwolves player Sam Mitchell revealed the address of his NBA TV co-host, Chris Miles, Friday night after an awkward on-air interaction where Mitchell was clearly frustrated by comments from Miles.
In a pregame segment on NBA TV ahead of a preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, Miles asked Mitchell, who played 10 of his 13 NBA seasons with the Wolves, his thoughts about Warriors coach Steve Kerr not receiving a gold medal after leading Team USA to a gold medal during the Paris Olympics this summer.
“I saw that. Coaches don’t get a medal. I guess it just tells you, (in) international (basketball) how they value coaches. Not at all,” Mitchell said. “How do coaches (not) get a gold medal?”
Miles then took a poke at Mitchell, a former coach of the Toronto Raptors from 2004-8 and interim of the Wolves in 2016.
“I’m surprised coaches get a paycheck for this show,” Miles quipped. “I think like maybe you should do this pro bono.”
That comment clearly frustrated Mitchell and set off over a minute-long uncomfortable interaction between the two.
"You know, last time I looked at my check, it's pretty close (to pro bono)," Mitchell said. "So hey, I'm taking donations. Why don't you come up off some of that money you got since you over there bragging about it?"
Miles responded that he wasn't bragging about anything, and Mitchell continued to press him about supposed rental properties like a beach house in Florida and a townhouse in Georgia. Miles appeared stunned and asked what's going on.
"You want to call me out, I mean, come on," Mitchell said. "You screaming broke and hungry, let's just see it. You know, I know what you have and where you live, young fella, so you need to stop."
Miles fired back that they have "snitches" on the show, though Mitchell referred to it as being a "truth teller." Miles attempted to get back on track to the Kings and Warriors, but Mitchell got one more jab in before they got to NBA talk.
"You gotta stop messing with me on national TV," Mitchell said. "I done told you about that. Do I need to give out the address because you not at home right now?"
The two then finally transitioned to talking about another game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers, which was taking place in Seattle, with Mitchell saying he believes an NBA team should still be in the city.
But shortly thereafter, the uncomfortable interaction hit its peak when Mitchell dropped an address in Destin, Fla.
"I think that's your house," Miles said.
Mitchell clapped back that it was Miles' rental property. Miles then awkwardly transitioned back to the Warriors-Kings game before they were soon to be off the air and said the duo would be back for the halftime and postgame shows.
It was about as uncomfortable of an interaction as there's ever been on TV, and you'd have to imagine Friday night won't be the last we hear about the weird on-air interaction between the two.