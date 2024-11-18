'That's a push off earlier in the game': Suns' Mike Budenholzer on Julius Randle's game-winner
Julius Randle thrilled the sold-out Target Center crowd when his 3-pointer at the buzzer lifted the Timberwolves to a 130-127 victory over the Phoenix Suns Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. Not everyone was so thrilled about the shot.
Suns coach Mike Budenholzer felt there should have been a push-off foul called on Randle. On the game-winning play, Randle caught the ball well beyond the 3-point arc with Josh Okogie in close coverage. Randle took a dribble and stepped back, brushing up against Okogie, who subsequently fell to the floor. The result was a wide-open 3-pointer for Randle.
"Credit to Randle. He made a tough shot," Budenholzer told reporters postgame. "That's a push off earlier in the game. That's not called a push off late, so that can be frustrating. Consistency from the start of the game to the end of the game, it's gotta be the same. But Josh and the group executed, and Randle hit a tough shot."
The NBA reviews all field goals made with no time left on the clock, according to Rule No. 13. Randle's shot was reviewed, and officials are able to review the play for "any unsportsman like acts or unnecessary contact," but the rule does not outline that an offensive foul can be retroactively assessed after video review. The call stood as a made 3 for Randle.
The NBA's last two-minute report concluded that the no-call on the push off from Randle was the correct call as the push didn't affect Okogie, however, it also determined that Randle lifted his pivot foot before dribbling, which should have been a travel call. Had the travel been called, the Suns would have gained possession with about 2.2 seconds left on the clock.