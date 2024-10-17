Wolves' game against Bulls may have provided clues for what's to come
The Bulls topped the Timberwolves 125-123 Wednesday night in Chicago. It was only a preseason game, but it was the only time Minnesota's starters will be on the floor together before next week's regular-season opener against the Lakers. Let's go through some thoughts from the game...
Julius Randle flashes all-around game
Randle had five points, four assists and threerebounds in his first quarter of action with the Wolves, and Minnesota wasted no time getting him ample run. He was on the court for 11:05 of the first quarter. He finished the first half with seven points, five assists and five rebounds in 18 minutes. Randle played nearly the first eight minutes of the third quarter and left the game with 15 points, six rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes.
Anthony Edwards is launching
Edwards took eight 3-point shots in the preseason game against Philly and he followed up with 13 shots from 3-point land against the Knicks. He had 10 attempts from 3 in the first half against the Bulls and he finished the game taking 16 triples, though he only made three of them. Edwards has made it clear that he's worked tirelessly on his 3-point shot since last season, and it's obvious that he plans on launching from deep frequently in 2024-25.
In the end, Edwards played 30 minutes and finished with 16 points on 6-of-23 shooting.
Lots of three-guard lineup combinations
The starters played the first six minutes before Donte DiVincenzo checked in for Mike Conley. Gobert checked out with about five minutes left in the quarter and was replaced by Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Josh Minott replaced Jaden McDaniels with just over three minutes left in the quarter, though that would likely be Naz Reid's role when healthy. Randle played the first 11 minutes and Edwards played the entire first quarter.
Overall, Minnesota used 10 different lineup combinations in the first half and it was notable that they frequently played three-guard lineups with combinations featuring Conley, Edwards, DiVincenzo and Alexander-Walker. That should be a tell-tale sign that three-guard lineups will be the norm during the regular season.
- Lineup combo 1: Conley, Edwards, McDaniels, Randle, Gobert
- Lineup combo 2: DiVincenzo, Edwards, McDaniels, Randle, Gobert
- Lineup combo 3: DiVincenzo, Edwards, Alexander-Walker, McDaniels, Randle
- Lineup combo 4: DiVincenzo, Edwards, Alexander-Walker, Minott, Randle
- Lineup combo 5: DiVincenzo, Edwards, Alexander-Walker, Minott, Gobert
- Lineup combo 6: Conley, DiVincenzo, Alexander-Walker, Minott, Gobert
- Lineup combo 7: Conley, DiVincenzo, Alexander-Walker, Ingles, Gobert
- Lineup combo 8: Alexander-Walker, Edwards, Ingles, Randle, Gobert
- Lineup combo 9: Alexander-Walker, Edwards, McDaniels, Randle, Gobert
- Lineup combo 10: DiVincenzo, Edwards, McDaniels, Randle, Gobert
Minnesota's starting five played the first 7-8 minutes of the third quarter before checking out for the rest of the night.
Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr. barely play
Minnesota's standout rookies did not play in the first, second or third quarters. In fact, they didn't get into the game until there was just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter.
That should serve as as good indication that the rookies won't get a lot of playing time, at least not early in the season, unless Minnesota is on either side of a blowout. Others you can throw into that group of players who probably won't get a lot of run based on who played Wednesday are Luka Garza and PJ Dozier.
Guys who are for sure not going to play much, if at all, are Jaylen Clark, Leonard Miller, Daishen Nix, Jesse Edwards, Keita Bates-Diop and Eugene Omoruyi. None of them got on the floor against the Bulls.