Julius Randle opens up about looming player option with Wolves: 'I love it here'
Julius Randle's impending $30 million player option this offseason is arguably the biggest short-term storyline facing the Timberwolves after being knocked out of the Western Conference Finals for the second straight season.
Randle highlighted the package Minnesota got in last fall's blockbuster trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks. He averaged 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game for the Wolves in the regular season, but he now has a $30.9 million player option decision to make this offseason.
"I haven't really thought about it, to be honest with you. I mean, I barely got any sleep, I'm not going to lie to you," Randle said on Thursday. "I will say that I love it here. This is the most meaningful basketball that I have played in my career."
Randle was one of the biggest reasons why Minnesota advanced to the conference finals, averaging 25.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists against the Warriors, but his production dropped off significantly in the conference finals, averaging only 17.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
It was a tough ask for any player to come in and replace a franchise mainstay like Towns, and Randle certainly had his ups and downs, but he came up big in some pressure situations in the postseason.
"From how the organization has made me feel, the front office and just my teammates, and playing with Ant as our leader. I love this, there's a lot to be excited about," he continued. "I haven't really thought about it, but I will say, having the ability to compete for a championship is everything that I could ask for at this point of my career."
Randle will turn 31 in November, but there are some serious questions about Minnesota's ceiling with him as their second-leading scorer. Whether or not he returns to the Wolves will be one of the biggest storylines to follow this offseason.