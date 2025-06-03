All Timberwolves

Micah Nori dubbed potential candidate to replace Tom Thibodeau as Knicks coach

Timberwolves assistant previously interviewed with the Suns for their head coaching vacancy.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Timberwolves lead assistant coach Micah Nori reacts during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center in Dallas on May 28, 2024.
Minnesota Timberwolves lead assistant coach Micah Nori reacts during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center in Dallas on May 28, 2024. / Kevin Jairaj / Imagn Images
Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori dubbed by The Athletic as a potential candidate to replace Tom Thibodeau as the next head coach of the New York Knicks following Thibodeau's stunning firing by the team on Tuesday.

Nori, 51, has been the Timberwolves' lead assistant since Chris Finch was hired as head coach in 2021. Whenever Finch has missed games in recent years, Nori has served as the interim, including walking the sidelines in last year's playoffs when Finch suffered a torn patellar tendon. Nori is well-respected around the league and has been considered for multiple head coaching vacancies in recent years, including interviewing with the Phoenix Suns this offseason, though he was reportedly not among finalists for the job. It's certainly a possibility Nori gets called for an interview with New York.

The Knicks fired Thibodeau on Tuesday after five seasons despite New York reaching the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years. The Knicks made the playoffs in four of five of Thibodeau's seasons at the helm, including back-to-back runs to the conference semifinals before this year's six-game exit to the Indiana Pacers in the East finals. Thibodeau previously coached the Timberwolves from 2016-19 and helped Minnesota snap a 14-year playoff drought.

The Knicks will be looking to build on the foundation Thibodeau set in New York, and Nori could be among coaches they interview for the open position. The Athletic also listed Oklahoma City Thunder lead assistant Dave Bliss, New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego, Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant, former Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown, former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins, former Los Angeles Lakers head coach and current Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, former Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn, Dallas Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney — a St. Paul, Minn., native — former Knicks head coach and current L.A. Clippers assistant Jeff Van Gundy and former Villanova coach Jay Wright as potential candidates for the Knicks job.

