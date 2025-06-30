Report: Hawks emerge as potential Wolves sign and trade partner for NAW
After signing Naz Reid and Julius Randle to lucrative contract extensions, it's like a foregone conclusion that Minnesota will not be able to retain free agent guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker. NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer suggest that the Wolves could pull off a sign-and-trade.
The Pistons have emerged as a potential landing spot for NAW, but Stein and Fischer think Atlanta could make a push to execute a sign-and-trade with Minnesota.
"The Hawks are now being more frequently projected by rival teams as the team in pole position — ahead of Detroit — to acquire Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a potential sign-and-trade deal with Minnesota," they wrote.
Minnesota faced a similar situation last offseason when Kyle Anderson signed a 3-year, $27 million deal before being shipped off to the Warriors in exchange for a future second-round pick swap and cash. It made sense for Golden State to do the trade at the time because of a trade exception, something that Atlanta currently also has.
"The Hawks can comfortably absorb Alexander-Walker into their $25.3 million traded player exception that was created a year ago when Dejounte Murray was shipped to New Orleans," Stein and Fischer continued. "It appears that it would be the Timberwolves this time who create a trade exception in the process."
All signs point towards Minnesota not being able to bring back NAW, but Tim Connelly and the Wolves front office seem to always have a trick up their sleeves. Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jaylen Clark are formidable replacements for Alexander-Walker, and Minnesota potentially adding draft compensation for a lost free agent would be a no-brainer.