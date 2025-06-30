Timberwolves rumored to be interested in Tyus Jones
NBA teams are allowed to begin negotiating with free agents Monday at 5 p.m. CT and the Timberwolves are reportedly interested in adding another ball-handler. One name that immediately jumps off the page is Minnesota native Tyus Jones.
Forbes NBA contributor Evan Sidery is suggesting that Minnesota, along with the Clippers, Knicks, Magic, and Nuggets, are teams expected to inquire about Jones when free agency begins. A return to the Suns also remains a possibility, per Sidery.
Jones began his NBA career with the Timberwolves and spent four seasons in Minnesota before joining the Grizzlies as a free agent. After four seasons in Memphis, he played one with the Wizards, and he just wrapped up his 10th NBA season with the Suns.
The former Apple Valley High School star averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game on 44.8/41.4/89.5 shooting splits last season in Phoenix. He played 2024-25 on a one-year, $3 million contract, and he's now an unrestricted free agent. Sidery says Jones will likely sign with a new team on a veteran's minimum, which is something the Timberwolves can actually afford after signing Naz Reid and Julius Randle to contract extensions.
Jones turned 29 in May, and he could be the perfect point guard for the Timberwolves to act as a bridge between Mike Conley Jr. and Rob Dillingham. Minnesota opting to decline player options on Luka Garza and Josh Minott on Sunday suggests that another move is coming.